Finding Pensacola's Best-Kept Secret Locations

(MENAFN- iCrowdNewsWire) Pensacola has beautiful beaches, historic sites, and rich culture. But beyond these well-known attractions lies a treasure trove of hidden gems to explore.

These overlooked places are intriguing and offer a unique and offbeat experience. There's a lot to explore, from a former hospital-turned-pizzeria to an artificial reef.

1. O'Zone Pizza Pub

If you're looking for a unique place to dine with a fascinating history, O'Zone Pizza Pub might just be for you!

O'Zone is in a building that's been around since the early 1900s and was once a hospital. There are even rumors that ghosts still linger inside the building, and visitors have reported paranormal activity within the pub.

This place isn't just cool-it also has delicious food! The menu offers excellent pizza and great beer, making it the perfect spot for lunch, dinner, or evening drinks.

2. Pensacola Graffiti Bridge

The graffiti bridge-AKA the 17th Avenue Train Trestle-was built in 1888 and is a colorful landmark that's been around for years.

Though the trestle was built to carry trains, it now welcomes pedestrians to take a walk on the wild side of street art by showing off current paintings on the walls of Pensacola. Over the years, locals have used the bridge as a canvas for murals, graffiti, and messages.

This is a must-visit location for those interested in street art, graffiti, and learning more about the city's history.

3. USS Oriskany Artificial Reef

Perfect for adventurous divers, the USS Oriskany is an artificial reef that now lies 22 miles off the coast of Pensacola.

The strike carrier was decommissioned in 1976 and was sunk in 2006 to increase the habitat for aquatic animals. The reef offers an array of exciting marine life, including fish, manta rays, sea turtles, and sometimes sharks.

The site is now well known amongst divers for its visibility and diving conditions.

4. Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park

If you're looking for a peaceful escape from Pensacola's buzz, a visit to the Tarkiln Bayou Preserve State Park is just the place to go.

The preserve is home to different species of endangered carnivorous pitcher plants-it's even home to Florida's largest cluster of the rare white-top pitcher plant.

You can enjoy the serene atmosphere the park offers, with pristine nature trails to walk through and several rare plant species and animals to observe.

The Bayou also has a visitor center where you can educate yourself about the different flora and fauna that inhabit it.

5. Eat Oysters from the Bay

No trip to Pensacola is complete without trying the oysters. If you're looking to get them fresh from the bay, try Joe Patti's Seafood, a local market.

Visitors are welcome to walk around the market and see live lobsters, crabs, and just about any fresh seafood you can imagine. The market also has a restaurant on the premises, which serves bountiful seafood dishes, including a wide range of oyster preparations.

Even though it's not a best-kept secret, it's still a favorite and offers an authentic culinary experience.

With unique dining locations, vibrant street art, breathtaking underwater sights, and natural preserves, Pensacola is calling out for exploration.