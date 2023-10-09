Snowfall, Rains Dips Mercury In Kashmir Valley

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- The higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir received a fresh snowfall while rains lashed plains on Monday, bringing down the mercury in the Union Territory.
According to reports, Gulmarg, a famous ski-resort in Baramulla and several parts of the neighboring Kupwara
district as well as Banihal area received fresh snowfall.
However, after cloudy weather conditions throughout the day, the rains lashed plains of Kashmir, bringing down the temperature.
Pertinently, the weatherman has predicted two-day wet spell from today while the main activity will be in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday.
Director Meteorological department (MeT), Sonum Lotus said that there is a possibility of more intermittent rains in J&K parts and snowfall at isolated places. Read Also MeT Office Forecasts Rain, Snow in Kashmir Valley From Oct 9 Heat Wave In Kashmir Over: MeT Office
He added the weather conditions would start improving from Tuesday morning.
Deputy Director MeT, Dr Mukhtar Ahmad said that the maximum as well as the minimum temperature will go down from now onwards significantly.
In Srinagar, the mercury settled at 26.5 degree Celsius, which was 2.6 degree Celsius lower than yesterday.
The mercury settled at 16.2 degree Celsius at Gulmarg while 23.9 degree Celsius was recorded at Pahalgam, which is 0.9 degree Celsius and 3.0 degree Celsius lower than Sunday respectively.
In Kupwara, the mercury settled at 24.1 degree Celsius today.
Deputy Director MeT further informed there is a possibility of another wet spell from October 14 in Jammu & Kashmir.“The weather would remain mostly cloudy from October 14 while the rains as well as snowfall are also expected till October 17,” he said.
Notably, J&K recorded prolonged dry spell in the month of September while the previous two months-August and September recorded a deficient rainfall of 25 percent as against the normal precipitation of 280.6 mm, UT received 209 rainfall .
