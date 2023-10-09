(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Superb Shifts Wins AIM Tech Startup of the Year Award

The Superb Shifts app that connects healthcare workers to open shifts in senior living communities wins AIM Tech Startup of the Year Award.

- Molly O'NeilOMAHA, NEBRASKA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Superb Shifts Named AIM Tech Startup of the Year for 2023Superb Shifts, the innovative healthcare workforce management app, has been awarded the prestigious honor of AIM Tech Startup of the Year for 2023. This recognition highlights the company's groundbreaking contribution to the senior living community industry. Connecting healthcare workers with open shifts and addressing the challenges of staffing senior living communities affordably and efficiently.The AIM Institute is a non-profit organization that connects and builds the tech community in Omaha, Nebraska. AIM gives the opportunity to eager learners and experienced tech experts to have an abundance of resources available to them. For over 25 years AIM has given career training and educational freedom that is accessible to all. The AIM tech awards honors visionaries and change makers in the tech community. This annual award recognizes outstanding innovation and entrepreneurship in the tech industry. Superb Shifts' selection for this prestigious accolade reflects the company's dedication to transforming the senior living community sector through technology-driven solutions.“Receiving the Tech Startup of the Year award is an affirmation of our relentless dedication and unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of what's possible. This recognition isn't just about celebrating our past achievements, it's a testament to our vision for the future. It signifies that we're on the right path, building something that matters, and making a significant impact. This award is a reminder that when passion meets technology, remarkable things happen, and it fuels our drive to continue disrupting and shaping the future.” – Molly O'Neil, Superb Shifts Co-FounderFounded on the principle of providing a cost-effective alternative to agency staffing, Superb Shifts has revolutionized the way senior living communities manage their staffing needs. With the senior living industry experiencing a high turnover rate, Superb Shifts has emerged as a beacon of cost savings and efficiency, allowing communities to reinvest their resources back into providing high-quality care and services for their residents.What sets Superb apart is its vast network of credentialed healthcare workers who have the freedom to choose shifts that fit their schedules. This not only benefits senior living communities but also creates a work environment that promotes a healthy work-life balance for healthcare professionals.Superb Shifts stands out from traditional staffing agencies with its unique approach. Instead of relying on predetermined staffing rates, Superb allows senior living facilities to set their own rates and list their shift requirements. This flexibility empowers facilities to maintain control over their staffing budgets while ensuring that their residents receive the best possible care.For more information about Superb Shifts and its innovative healthcare workforce management app, please visit superbshifts.

