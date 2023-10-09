(MENAFN- Baystreet)
Pharma Giant Bristol-Myers Squibb Buys Mirati For $5.8 Billion
U.S. pharmaceutical giant Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY) is acquiring Mirati Therapeutics (MRTX), which specializes in cancer medications, in a deal valued at $5.8 billion U.S.
Bristol-Myers Squibb has offered to pay $58 U.S. per Mirati share in an all-cash deal, as well as a non-tradeable contingent value right worth what could be $12 U.S. a share in cash for each Mirati share.
In a news release, Bristol-Myers said the takeover will boost its revenue by offsetting upcoming competition from generic versions of its best-selling prescription drugs.
The Mirati Therapeutics deal comes just over a year after Bristol-Myers Squibb acquired small-cap cancer biotech firm Turning Point.
The Mirati acquisition is subject to regulatory approvals. A closing date for the takeover has not yet been announced.
Mirati stock fell 1.7% to $59.20 U.S. on news of the Bristol-Myers acquisition. The purchase price is less than the $60.20 U.S. that Mirati's stock closed at on October 6.
Bristol-Myers Squibb's stock has declined 17% over the last 12 months and currently trades at $56.66 U.S. per share.
MENAFN09102023000212011056ID1107215973
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.