(MENAFN- Baystreet) Activist Investor Nelson Peltz Increases Stake In Walt Disney Co.

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has increased his holding of Walt Disney Co. (DIS) stock and is again pushing for a seat on the entertainment company's board of directors.

Peltz's Trian Fund Management has increased its stake in Disney to more than $2.5 billion U.S. and is demanding multiple board seats at the company, according to media reports.

Peltz first targeted Disney in January of this year, making a sizable investment in the company and requesting a seat on the board.

However, that activist campaign ended abruptly after Disney Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Bob Iger outlined a $5.5 billion U.S. cost-cutting plan and announced 7,000 layoffs at the company.

But, with Disney stock continuing to perform poorly, Peltz is again taking a run at management and trying to push his way onto the board of directors.

Peltz has said that Disney's stock is undervalued and needs a more focused board. The activist investor now owns more than 30 million shares of Disney.

Disney's stock is down 13% over the last 12 months and has declined 26% through five years. At $82.94 U.S. per share, the stock is trading at the same level it was at about a decade ago.