Punta Gorda Masonic Lodge Is Soon Opening Hiram's Grille At 115

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Punta Gorda, Florida Oct 9, 2023 (Issuewire )

-

Punta Gorda Masonic Lodge is ready to inaugurate Hiram's Grille on the 20th of November, 2023. The restaurant is going to open in this old city very shortly. Breakfast and lunch will be offered here from Monday to Friday and will be served from 7:00 a.m. to 02:00 p.m. Starting the day with a brilliant view and excellent food can be a great way for all. In addition to that, their wide array of services can bring the utmost joy to everyone.

The Punta Gorda Masonic Lodge has an involvement in the city for over 133 years. The heredity of the city will make Hiram's Grille even more enchanting. Apart from breakfast and lunch, this place is also available for private meetings. For the meetings, they have the accommodation of 10 guests. Along with that, this place can be also suitable for events where there is room for approximately 130 guests. Therefore, visit the restaurant to have delightful food with a gorgeous view.