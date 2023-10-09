VETERAN BEAUTY EDITOR ELISE TABIN INTRODUCES Twiish

(MENAFN- IssueWire)

Teenage skincare just got easier thanks to the new, innovative skincare brand TWiiSH , launching today at . TWiiSH is the brainchild of award-winning beauty editor and writer Elise Tabin and her 14-year-old teenage daughter, Madysen Minton, along with the help of a Harvard-trained chemist.

The mother-daughter duo created the game-changing line of teenage skincare products to fill the white space in a market looking for happier, healthier skin. The female-founded brand is not only highly effective but also empowers the younger generation to take control of their skin to feel more confident. "Many teenagers think they have to follow a multi-step skincare routine consisting of skincare ingredients that they don't reap the benefit of just yet,” says Tabin.“In reality, their skincare practices don't have to be complicated or full of unnecessary ingredients, and that's the philosophy behind TWiiSH."

"It's important for teenagers to understand their skin and why and how it reacts to keep it clear, clean, and healthy," Tabin says. Tabin and Minton were instrumental in considering every aspect when creating TWiiSH. "We worked hard to make sure the products and packaging are equally attractive to teenagers," Minton says. "Kids my age know ingredients, but we also want skincare products that are cooler than the average, which is why we like to say, "This isn't your mama's skincare." TWiiSH is made just for teenagers (but it's good for everyone).

TWiiSH's initial lineup addresses the most pressing teenage skincare concern-pimples and oily skin. The debut collection includes two products to target breakouts:

Peachy Clean Gel Cleanser ($28) : A gentle yet effective gel cleanser that's suitable for all skin types, Peachy Clean is packed with skin-friendly ingredients such as salicylic acid, colloidal silver, and meadowsweet extract to gently exfoliate the skin and unclog pores to send pimples packing.

Zit Ain't Cute ($26) : Say goodbye to pimples with our powerful spot treatment. Counting salicylic acid and colloidal silver, this clear gel spot treatment, which can be worn under makeup, takes down pimples without drying the skin or leaving it red.

All TWiiSH products are formulated with a commitment to clean, cruelty-free ingredients, striking the perfect balance between effectiveness and gentleness, ensuring that the skin gets the care it deserves.

ABOUT ELISE TABIN

Elise Tabin is an award-winning beauty journalist, editor, and beauty expert with more than 18 years of beauty experience. She previously held the title of Executive Beauty Editor at NewBeauty magazine for 13 years, overseeing and reporting on all things beauty, plastic surgery, anti-aging, health, and wellness. She regularly contributes to beauty publications, such as NewBeauty, InStyle, Harpersbazaar, Byrdie, Beauty Independent, Oprah Daily, The Zoe Report, and many more. She has been featured on Extra TV, WPTV, and WPLG, on satellite tours, and as a featured expert in Perricone MD infomercials.