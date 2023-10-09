Türkiye Sends Relief Goods To Earthquake-Hit Afghanistan

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye dispatched relief goods for the victims of massive
earthquakes in northwestern Afghanistan, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"We are extending our country's helping hand to Afghanistan,"
the Turkish National Defense Ministry Monday said on X.
The aircraft that will deliver the required relief supplies took
off from the Murted Air Base, it added.
The death toll from Saturday's massive earthquakes in
Afghanistan has shot up to over 2,500, said the Taliban police.
According to the US Geological Survey, strong earthquakes of
magnitude 6.3, 5.9, and 5.5 jolted the northwestern Herat and
Badghis provinces. It said the epicenter was 40 kilometers (24.8
miles) northwest of Herat city.
Afghanistan is frequently struck by tremors, mainly the
Hindukush mountain range, which sits near the confluence of
Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates.
A 5.9 magnitude earthquake in June last year killed over 1,000
people and left tens of thousands homeless in the eastern Paktika
province.
MENAFN09102023000195011045ID1107215920
