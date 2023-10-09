Türkiye Tests Naval Kamikaze Drone 'Albatros'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye tested its homegrown kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle
(USV) Albatros equipped with ammunition in the southern province of
Mersin, according to the National Defense Ministry on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.
"For the first time in the world, a swarm attack was carried out
with the USV-UAV joint operation," the ministry said on X.
Carrying a Roketsan-produced warhead on it, Albatros attacked
the target ship.
As a result of the successfully completed test firing, the
22-meter target ship was sunk within minutes, said the
ministry.
An indigenously produced Bayraktar TB2 UAV also took part in the
firing test.
MENAFN09102023000195011045ID1107215919
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.