Türkiye Tests Naval Kamikaze Drone 'Albatros'

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Türkiye tested its homegrown kamikaze unmanned surface vehicle (USV) Albatros equipped with ammunition in the southern province of Mersin, according to the National Defense Ministry on Monday, Azernews reports, citing Anadolu Agency.

"For the first time in the world, a swarm attack was carried out with the USV-UAV joint operation," the ministry said on X.

Carrying a Roketsan-produced warhead on it, Albatros attacked the target ship.

As a result of the successfully completed test firing, the 22-meter target ship was sunk within minutes, said the ministry.

An indigenously produced Bayraktar TB2 UAV also took part in the firing test.