Georgian PM Discusses Human Rights, Cooperation With Turkish Ombudsman

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili on Monday
discussed human rights, prospects for cooperation and bilateral
ties with Şeref Malkoç, Turkey's Chief Ombudsman in a Tbilisi
meeting, Azernews reports, citing Agenda.
The Georgian PM told the visiting official his office
had made“significant efforts” to strengthen human rights
protection mechanisms in the country, and added the second Human
Rights Protection Strategy for 2022-2030 had been developed this
year, the Government press office said.
The head of the Government added the purpose of the
strategy was to further strengthen the systemic guarantees for
protection of human rights and freedoms in Georgia.
Garibashvili noted his office was working on the
2024-2026 action plan for human rights to“effectively implement
the goals and objectives” of the Strategy, which he said would
include the topics on children's rights.
Describing children's rights and human rights
generally as his Government's“priority”, the PM agreed with Malkoç
to further strengthen the partnership, the press office added.
