Petrol Prices Could Rise Due To Israel Crisis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The recent downwards trend in petrol prices could be reversed as
a result of market turbulence triggered by Saturday's attack by
Hamas on Israel and the Israeli response, the business and made in
Italy ministry said on Monday in a statement, pointing to the
increase in the Brent crude oil price to over 87 dollars a barrel, Azernews reports, citing ANSA.
"On this front" the ministry continues to maintain "a high level
of alert through its monitoring structures", the statemen
added.
On Monday the price of petrol stood at 1.945 euro/litre, having
dropped by 5.3 eurocents a liter over the last fortnight.
Likewise, the price of diesel has fallen by 2.3 eurocents over
the same period to reach 1.914 euro/litre on Monday.
