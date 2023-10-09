Chairman Of State Committee For Refugees And Idps Meets With Regional Director Of IOM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan Rzayev met with Manfred Profazi, regional director of the International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for South-East, Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and Amr Taha, temporary head of the organisation's office in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

The State Committee informed that the guests were provided with detailed information on the main directions of the state policy on refugees and IDPs.

It was noted that Azerbaijan is implementing a special state programme covering the period till 2026. So far, more than 2,000 IDPs have been returned to the territories liberated from occupation.

At the same time, the necessity of eliminating the consequences of mine terror on the part of Armenia was noted.

The current activities and future initiatives of the IOM of mutual interest, as well as issues related to the State Programme on "Great Return" to the territories liberated from occupation were discussed at the meeting.