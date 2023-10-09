Chairman Of State Committee For Refugees And Idps Meets With Regional Director Of IOM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Chairman of the State Committee for Refugees and IDPs Rovshan
Rzayev met with Manfred Profazi, regional director of the
International Organisation for Migration (IOM) for South-East,
Eastern Europe and Central Asia, and Amr Taha, temporary head of
the organisation's office in Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
The State Committee informed that the guests were provided with
detailed information on the main directions of the state policy on
refugees and IDPs.
It was noted that Azerbaijan is implementing a special state
programme covering the period till 2026. So far, more than 2,000
IDPs have been returned to the territories liberated from
occupation.
At the same time, the necessity of eliminating the consequences
of mine terror on the part of Armenia was noted.
The current activities and future initiatives of the IOM of
mutual interest, as well as issues related to the State Programme
on "Great Return" to the territories liberated from occupation were
discussed at the meeting.
