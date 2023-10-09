Rules Concerning Form Of Application Of Electronic Consignment Notes Defined

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, which is under the jurisdiction of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport, is strengthening control over the carriage of goods for the transport of goods, Azernews reports, citing the release from the agency.

According to the information, as regards the Law "On Road Transport", in the domestic carriage of goods by road transport, it is necessary to issue an electronic consignment note, unless otherwise provided by the contract of carriage. Carriage of goods not authorized by this document is not allowed. In this regard, the rules concerning the form, application, recording, and use of the electronic consignment note are defined.

The electronic consignment note, which is planned to be implemented within the framework of the AYNA information system, provides for the electronics of documents drawn up during freight transport.

Electronisation of this document will give an opportunity to save resources by connecting the consignor, carrier, and consignee in a single electronic space. Formation of the consignment note in electronic form will also create a wide range of opportunities for increasing the transparency of freight transport.

At present, work is being completed to prepare an electronic freight transport system. Integration of the prepared system with the relevant systems of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of Internal Affairs has been ensured.

The system will provide opportunities for electronic payment of the transport levy.