Rules Concerning Form Of Application Of Electronic Consignment Notes Defined

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Azerbaijan Land Transport Agency, which is under the
jurisdiction of the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport,
is strengthening control over the carriage of goods for the
transport of goods, Azernews reports, citing the
release from the agency.
According to the information, as regards the Law "On Road
Transport", in the domestic carriage of goods by road transport, it
is necessary to issue an electronic consignment note, unless
otherwise provided by the contract of carriage. Carriage of goods
not authorized by this document is not allowed. In this regard, the
rules concerning the form, application, recording, and use of the
electronic consignment note are defined.
The electronic consignment note, which is planned to be
implemented within the framework of the AYNA information system,
provides for the electronics of documents drawn up during freight
transport.
Electronisation of this document will give an opportunity to
save resources by connecting the consignor, carrier, and consignee
in a single electronic space. Formation of the consignment note in
electronic form will also create a wide range of opportunities for
increasing the transparency of freight transport.
At present, work is being completed to prepare an electronic
freight transport system. Integration of the prepared system with
the relevant systems of the Ministry of Economy and the Ministry of
Internal Affairs has been ensured.
The system will provide opportunities for electronic payment of
the transport levy.
