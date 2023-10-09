Demining Operations Continue In Liberated Territories


10/9/2023 3:10:12 PM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam, Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan districts 31 anti-personnel and 67 anti-tank mines, as well as 1,267 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized from October 2 to 8,” Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency said in a statement, Azernews reports.

“As a result, 426.5 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs over the past week,” the agency added.

