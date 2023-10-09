Demining Operations Continue In Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) “During the mine-clearing operations in Tartar, Aghdam,
Khojavand, Lachin, Shusha, Fuzuli, Gubadli, Jabrayil and Zangilan
districts 31 anti-personnel and 67 anti-tank mines, as well as
1,267 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) were found and neutralized from
October 2 to 8,” Azerbaijan's Mine Action Agency said in a
statement, Azernews reports.
“As a result, 426.5 hectares were cleared of mines and UXOs over
the past week,” the agency added.
