Radiation Shelter For 200 People Being Built In Lyceum In Kyiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The construction of a new radiation shelter for 200 people has started in the Boryspil district of the Kyiv region at Pereiaslav Lyceum No. 5.
This was reported by the Kyiv Regional Military Administration on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.
As noted, specialists have already prepared a pit for concreting.
"The construction of the building will enable full-time training in one shift for the entire institution, taking into account the use of the simplest shelter that is currently in operation. In addition, the new shelter can be used by the population of the neighborhood if necessary," the regional administration noted.
Read also:
Israeli flag displayed on more than 350 outdoor media in Kyiv
According to the regional administration, more than 1,200 civil defense facilities and shelters have been equipped in the region's educational institutions, which can accommodate nearly 270,000 people at the same time.
About 900 schools and kindergartens have been provided with shelters over the past two years. In September of this year, renovated shelters were launched in the educational institutions of the Hatne, Vyshneve, Bilohorodka and Petrivka communities.
Read also:
Ukraine manages to return nine more children
taken by invaders from Kherson region
As reported, a dual-purpose shelter for 700 people was built in the Yurivka Lyceum in the Kyiv region.
MENAFN09102023000193011044ID1107215911
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.