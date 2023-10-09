Umerov Discusses Air Defense, Long-Range Missile Needs With Netherlands' Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov discussed Ukraine's needs for air defense systems, long-range missiles and artillery during a telephone conversation with Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren.

"Minister of Defense of Ukraine Rustem Umerov had a telephone conversation with Minister of Defense of the Netherlands Kajsa Ollongren. The ministers discussed Ukraine's urgent needs, in particular for air defense systems, long-range missiles and artillery," the Ministry's press service posted on Telegram .

During the phone conversation, Umerov focused on the experience of the Netherlands in procurement and provision of the armed forces which will be useful for Ukraine.

Ukraine, Estonia defense ministers discuss cooperation, assistance to Ukraine

In addition, the defense minister thanked the Netherlands for its leadership in the F-16 coalition.

"Grateful to the Netherlands for their leadership in the F-16 coalition, pilot training, willingness to provide aircraft and plans to establish F-16 pilot training center. I'm looking forward to meeting Ollongren during 16th Ramstein format meeting and we invite [minister Ollongren] to visit Ukraine," the press service quotes the minister as saying.