NBU Governor To Participate In World Bank And IMF Annual Meetings In Morocco

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Governor of the National Bank of Ukraine Andriy Pyshnyy and his deputy Serhiy Nikolaychuk left for Marrakech as part of Ukraine's official delegation to participate in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund.

"The purpose of the visit is to participate in the Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund, in particular in the Plenary Session and the 4th Ministerial Roundtable Discussion for Support to Ukraine. Many meetings are also planned with the management of the IMF, the World Bank, the European Commission, heads of European central banks and other international partners," the press service of the NBU posted on Facebook .

The National Bank notes that the regulator representatives will discuss the implementation of the provisions of the Memorandum with the IMF and the progress of preparations for the second review of the EFF, the consequences of Russian military aggression and current macroeconomic trends, as well as the steps necessary to strengthen the stability of Ukraine's financial sector and economy.

The issue of increasing sanctions pressure on the Russian Federation will also be on the agenda.

The Annual Meetings of the World Bank Group and the International Monetary Fund started in Morocco on October 9. The most important topics include the impact of the Russian war on the global economy, the continuation of financial support for Ukraine, food security challenges.

Photo: NBU