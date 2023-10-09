More Than 1,700 Cultural Infrastructure Facilities Damaged In Ukraine Due To Russian Aggression

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Ukraine, as of September 29, 2023, 1,702 cultural infrastructure facilities were damaged as a result of full-scale Russian aggression.

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine reported this, according to Ukrinform.

The greatest losses and damages to cultural infrastructure were incurred in the Donetsk, Kherson, Kharkiv, Kyiv, Mykolaiv, Luhansk, and Zaporizhzhia regions.

"The largest group of cultural infrastructure facilities that have been damaged or destroyed are clubs (49% of the total number of cultural infrastructure facilities that have suffered damage)," the ICIP noted.

In general, the following institutions were affected: clubs - 841; libraries - 601; art education institutions - 131; museums and galleries - 99; theaters and philharmonic societies - 30.

Cultural infrastructure facilities were damaged and destroyed in 262 territorial communities (17.8% of the total number of the territorial communities of Ukraine), in particular in the Donetsk (82%), Sumy (53%), Kharkiv (52%), Chernihiv (46%) regions, the Kherson (43%), Luhansk (42%), Mykolaiv (42%), Zaporizhzhia (36%), Kyiv (26%), Dnipropetrovsk (19%), Zhytomyr (12%), Odesa (8%), Khmelnytskyi (8%), Cherkasy (5%), Lviv (4%), Vinnytsia (3%), Zakarpattia (2%), Poltava (2%) regions and Kyiv.

Kostin in Washington discusses cooperation with FBI in combating crimes againstheritage

The Ministry of Culture noted that as of the end of September, almost the entire territory of the Luhansk region and significant parts of the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Donetsk regions are still temporarily occupied by Russians. This makes it impossible to calculate the exact number of affected cultural infrastructure facilities.

As reported, the Ministry of Culture offers ALIPH to take the destroyed cultural monuments under its patronage for restoration.