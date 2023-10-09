Azerbaijan To Provide More Equipment To Restore Ukraine's Power Grid This Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Azerbaijan has provided ten shipments of humanitarian aid to restore the country's power grid, with a new batch of aid for the restoration of distribution networks expected by the end of the year.

That's according to the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine , Ukrinform reports.

"Since the beginning of the Russian full-scale invasion, Ukraine has received from Azerbaijan ten shipments of humanitarian aid for the energy sector, which includes 50 back-up power plants and 45 power transformers. By the end of 2023, the arrival of another large batch of new equipment for the restoration of distribution networks is also expected," the report reads.

According to the report, Ukrainian Energy Minister German Galushchenko and Azerbaijani Ambassador to Ukraine Seymur Mardaliyev discussed cooperation in the oil and gas industry, including the issue of storage and transit of resources.

Photo: Ministry of Energy of Ukraine