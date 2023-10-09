NATO Parliamentary Assembly: Alliance Should Stand With Ukraine Until Its Victory

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The NATO Parliamentary Assembly has called on the governments and states of the military alliance to continue supporting Ukraine and stand with the country until its victory in the war against Russia is achieved.

That's according to the resolution "Delivering on the Vilnius Summit Decisions: Accelerating NATO's Adaptation, Supporting Ukraine," adopted at an annual session of the NATO Parliamentary Assembly in Copenhagen on Monday, Ukrinform reports.

"NATO should have a clear vision on how the war in Ukraine must end and stand with Ukraine until Ukraine's victory is achieved," the document reads.

The Assembly condemned Russia's continuing conduct and escalation of its illegal, unprovoked and brutal war, including regularly and overtly targeting population centers and civilian infrastructure, such as food storage and transportation facilities, and systematically committing numerous and atrocious war crimes, crimes against humanity and reported acts of genocide in illegally occupied territories. It also reiterated its position that "the Russian state, under its current regime, is a terrorist one."

The NATO PA called on the governments and parliaments of the alliance "to further increase their military, intelligence, financial, training and humanitarian support to Ukraine, including by accelerating deliveries of sufficient quantities of advanced weapons that Ukraine needs to protect itself and to restore territorial integrity within its internationally recognized borders of 1991, including long-range missiles and multipurpose fighter aircraft, and to sustain this support for as long as it takes for Ukraine to prevail, while reaffirming the principle 'nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine'."

The resolution also urges member governments and parliaments of the North Atlantic Alliance "to agree on further bold strategic decisions regarding Ukraine's NATO membership" and "to double down on efforts to sustain the transatlantic consensus on Ukraine's NATO membership, and to pro-actively use NATO-Ukraine partnership mechanisms, including the NATO-Ukraine Council, to help Ukraine meet the conditions for membership as soon as possible."

In addition, the NATO PA called for joint work towards the establishment of a special tribunal to prosecute Russia's crime of aggression, and "to support national and international courts in documenting and prosecuting the numerous war crimes, crimes against humanity and reported acts of genocide committed during Russia's war against Ukraine."

The Assembly also stressed the need to expand and sustain sanctions on Russia aimed at crippling its ability to continue the war "for as long as it takes until Russia ends its aggression and withdraws all its troops from all Ukraine's territory."