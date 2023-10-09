Ukraine's General Staff: Defense Forces Repel Russian Attacks In Six Sectors

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's defense forces on Monday repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Kupiansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Marinka, Shakhtarske and Zaporizhzhia sectors.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said this in a situation update published on its Facebook page, Ukrinform reports.

In total, 34 combat clashes took place across the front throughout the day. The operational situation in the east and south of Ukraine remains difficult.

In the Melitopol sector, Ukrainian defenders continue to conduct an offensive operation. The defense forces are carrying out offensive (assault) operations in the Bakhmut sector.

According to the General Staff, the defenders are inflicting losses on Russian troops in manpower and equipment and exhausting the enemy along the entire front line.

On Monday, Ukrainian aircraft launched ten strikes on concentrations of the invaders' manpower, weapons and military equipment.

The units of the Ukrainian missile forces, for their part, struck an enemy command post, an ammunition depot, two areas of concentration of manpower, weapons and military equipment, as well as an electronic warfare station of the invaders.

The Russian army carried out one missile strike and 39 air strikes and used multiple launch rocket systems 23 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian forces and populated areas. Civilians were reported killed and wounded by enemy attacks, whereas private residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure were destroyed and damaged.