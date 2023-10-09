Finance Ministry Raises UAH 23B In State Budget From Sale Of War Bonds In Sept 2023

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In September 2023, the Ukrainian Finance Ministry raised about UAH 23 billion in the state budget from the placement of war bonds.

The relevant statement was made by the Ukrainian Finance Ministry on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Meanwhile, about UAH 185 billion worth of war bonds were issued in January-September 2023.

At the end of September 2023, Ukrainian citizens owned about UAH 25.4 billion worth of war bonds. The total portfolio of war bonds owned by individuals and legal entities reached UAH 58.3 billion in the equivalent currency as of October 1, 2023 (compared to UAH 34.5 billion in the equivalent currency as of January 1, 2023).

A reminder that the Ukrainian Finance Ministry issued the new war bonds titled 'Yevpatoria', totaling UAH 3.5 billion, which can be purchased via the Diia application. The average yield rate of such bonds at primary auctions was set at 18.31%.