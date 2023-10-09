Azerbaijani FM Discusses Regional Situation With Iranian Deputy FM

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9 . Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov, within the framework
of the upcoming 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of
the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO Council of Foreign
Ministers), has received Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran
Mehdi Safari, Trend reports.
During the meeting, a number of issues on the agenda of
Azerbaijani-Iranian relations were discussed, and it was emphasized
that the mutual visits and high-level meetings carried out in
recent years have made a positive contribution to the further
development of relations.
The parties exchanged views on measures to implement the
North-South transport corridor, as well as the implementation of
communication links between the East Zangezur economic region and
the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan. The growth in the
dynamics of trade and economic relations was noted with
satisfaction, in particular, the activities of the
intergovernmental commission between the two countries were highly
appreciated.
Minister Bayramov provided detailed information on local
anti-terror measures carried out in order to put an end to the
political and military provocations of Armenia and ensure the
withdrawal of illegal Armenian armed forces from the territory of
Azerbaijan.
It was noted that Azerbaijan is implementing appropriate
measures for the reintegration of Armenian residents within the
framework of the Constitution and legislation of Azerbaijan and is
interested in establishing lasting peace with Armenia based on the
principle of respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity.
During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other regional
issues.
