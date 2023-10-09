Azerbaijani FM Holds Meeting With His Tajik Counterpart (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Minister of
Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his
counterpart from Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, who had arrived
on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 27th meeting of the
Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation
Organization (ECO) member countries in Shusha, Trend reports.
During the meeting current issues on the bilateral cooperation
agenda between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, cooperation on
multilateral platforms, as well as regional issues were
discussed.
Minister Bayramov noted that there is potential for developing
cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and
logistics. It was emphasized that direct flights from Baku to
Dushanbe play a big role in this regard, as well as in
strengthening ties between countries in the field of tourism.
Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin,
in turn, thanked for the warm welcome and noted that
Azerbaijani-Tajik fraternal ties are successfully developing both
bilaterally and multilaterally; there is wide potential for
cooperation between the two countries in the field of logistics,
transport, tourism and others spheres.
During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other regional
issues.
