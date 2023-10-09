Azerbaijani FM Holds Meeting With His Tajik Counterpart (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov has met with his counterpart from Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, who had arrived on a visit to Azerbaijan to participate in the 27th meeting of the Council of Foreign Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) member countries in Shusha, Trend reports.

During the meeting current issues on the bilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Tajikistan, cooperation on multilateral platforms, as well as regional issues were discussed.

Minister Bayramov noted that there is potential for developing cooperation between the two countries in the field of transport and logistics. It was emphasized that direct flights from Baku to Dushanbe play a big role in this regard, as well as in strengthening ties between countries in the field of tourism.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Tajikistan Sirojiddin Mukhriddin, in turn, thanked for the warm welcome and noted that Azerbaijani-Tajik fraternal ties are successfully developing both bilaterally and multilaterally; there is wide potential for cooperation between the two countries in the field of logistics, transport, tourism and others spheres.

During the meeting, views were also exchanged on other regional issues.