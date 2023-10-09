Turkish FM To Visit Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 9. Turkish Foreign
Minister Hakan Fidan will arrive in Azerbaijan tomorrow, Trend reports citing Turkish
Foreign Ministry.
It was noted that the Turkish Foreign Minister will take part in
the 27th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic
Cooperation Organization (ECO), which will be held in Shusha.
The Economic Cooperation Organization is a regional interstate
economic structure that includes 10 states - Azerbaijan,
Afghanistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Tajikistan,
Turkmenistan, Türkiye and Uzbekistan.
MENAFN09102023000187011040ID1107215893
