Security Operation Kills 5 Militants, 2 Soldiers In SW Pakistan

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ISLAMABAD, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- At least five "terrorists" and two soldiers were killed in an operation by security forces in Pakistan's southwestern Balochistan province, said the military on Monday.

According to Pakistan military's media wing Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), security forces conducted an intelligence based operation on the reported presence of terrorists.

It confirmed that five terrorists were killed in an intense exchange of firing with the security forces in Sambaza area of Zhob district in Balochistan.

In the ensuing exchange of fire, two soldiers of the Pakistan army including an officer were killed.

The ISPR said the security forces of Pakistan are indebted and proud of their brave men and pay homage to their chivalry and sacrifices for the motherland, which further strengthens the nation's resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country.

Sanitization of the surrounding areas is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, ISPR added.

Earlier last week, at least 10 "terrorists" were killed by security forces in an operation in Pakistan's northern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province bordering Afghanistan.

The security operations come at a time when Pakistan is facing a rise in militants' attacks across the country following the end of ceasefire by the banned TTP with the government last year. (end)

sbk







MENAFN09102023000071011013ID1107215884