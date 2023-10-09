EU Appoints New Commissioner For Climate Action

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- The European Union (EU) appointed Wopke Hoekstra (Netherlands) on Monday as the new European Commissioner with the portfolio of Climate Action.

The appointment follows the resignation of Frans Timmermans as Executive Vice-President of the Commission and is for the remainder of the term of office of the Commission, which runs until 31 October 2024, said an EU statement. (end)

