27 Percent Of Workers In EU Suffer From Mental Health Problems

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Oct 9 (KUNA) -- In 2022, 27 percent of the workers in the European Union suffered from stress, depression and anxiety.

Exposure to certain risk factors related to stress and mental disorders has further increased as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, said the EU in a statement Monday.

Mental health and work are closely interconnected. Mental health is an important issue for work ability and productivity, and, conversely, psychosocial risks at work can be detrimental to mental health, it noted.

Mental health is a growing concern at international and EU level. One of the sustainable development goals in the UN Agenda 2030 includes protecting labor rights and promoting safe and secure working environments for all workers, it added.

World Mental Health Day is observed on 10 October with the aim to raise awareness of mental health issues around the world and to mobilize efforts in support of mental health. (end)

