Al-Quds Brigades Claims Responsibility For South Lebanon Operation Against Israeli Army

Beirut, Oct. 9 (Petra) -- The Al-Quds Brigades (AQB) in Lebanon on Monday claimed responsibility for the operation, executed Monday afternoon in the south on the border with occupied Palestine, and injured a senior Israeli officer and 7 Israeli soldiers, one of whom sustained a serious injury.An AQB statement confirmed that the Deputy Commander of the Israeli Western Brigade was injured in the clash with the AQB fighters on the Lebanese border, in addition to 7 other injuries, including critical ones.In addition, Israeli media reported an attempt by 4 armed men to infiltrate from Lebanon, near the village of Arab Al-Aramsha, on the Lebanese border, noting that the occupation army closed some roads in the Western Galilee after the attemp.The Lebanese Army, in turn, urged Lebanese citizens to take the utmost precautions and not to go to the border areas with Palestine for their safety.