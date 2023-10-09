Quick Quack Car Wash Opens New Location In Rialto With Fundraiser And Grand Opening Celebration

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Quick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere.

The New Quick Quack Car Wash in Rialto is hosting a Special Fundraising Event benefiting Sunrise Life Development!

Quick Quack celebrates its new location in Rialto with a fundraiser and free car washes for 12 days

- Travis KimballRIALTO, CA, USA, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Quick Quack Car Wash is hosting a celebration for the opening of its first location in Rialto, CA, located at 1444 S. Riverside Avenue. The grand opening will kick off on Monday, October 9, 2023, and will conclude on Sunday, October 22, 2023. The event includes a fundraiser, benefiting Sunrise Life Development, a chance to win a year of free car washes , and 12 days of free car washes.“Our mission at Quick Quack is to Change Lives for the Better,” said Travis Kimball, Chief Experience Officer of Quick Quack Car Wash.“So, for every new store opening, our goal is to raise money for local causes by providing free car washes to our customers while encouraging donations.”When customers preview the wash and donate on Monday, October 9, 2023, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., Quick Quack will match the donations and present a check to the recipient, Sunrise Life Development. Donations will help provide essentials such as food, showers, laundry and a mobile medical clinic for those in need in the area.On Wednesday, October 11, 2023, Quick Quack will host a big giveaway for the first 100 cars in line. These customers will receive a prize bag, and five lucky ducks will win one year of free car washes.Kimball said the big giveaway will kick off Quick Quack's 12 days of free car washes and invites the community to visit the new location in Rialto to receive the top wash package for free.The 12 days of free car washes will be held from Wednesday, October 11, 2023, through Sunday, October 22, 2023, in Rialto. Customers can visit anytime between 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. and receive the Ceramic Duck wash package for free. For a limited time, Quick Quack will also give customers the chance to sign up for any membership for only $9.99 for the first month.About Quick Quack Car WashQuick Quack Car Wash is Fast. Clean. Loved... Everywhere. Founded in 2004 in Sacramento, California, Quick Quack Car Wash is a fast-growing chain of exterior-only, express carwash locations in Arizona, California, Texas, Utah, and Colorado. Quick Quack is regularly recognized for its community-building efforts as well as its environmentally friendly business practices. In addition to a big yellow mascot duck named“Quackals,” Quick Quack is best known for a company culture of“Smart, Kind, and Driven” leaders, team members, and community partners working together to ensure that customers“Don't Drive Dirty!”TM

