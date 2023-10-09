Dubai: Accident On Major Road Causes Traffic Jam Police Warn Motorists

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 7:17 PM
The Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate on Monday.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority said the accident took place on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road before Al Maktoum Airport roundabout.
Drivers are to expect traffic in the concerned area, which is headed towards Sharjah.
Motorists are advised to remain careful and maintain their safety.
ALSO READ:
Dubai: Global Village ticket prices start from Dh22.5; new circus show announced
Dubai-bound flight from India receives hoax plane hijack threat at Hyderabad airport
Big demand surge fuels Dubai's off-plan market
MENAFN09102023000049011007ID1107215847
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.