Dubai: Accident On Major Road Causes Traffic Jam Police Warn Motorists

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 7:17 PM

The Dubai Police warned motorists of an accident on a major road in the emirate on Monday.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the authority said the accident took place on Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road before Al Maktoum Airport roundabout.

Drivers are to expect traffic in the concerned area, which is headed towards Sharjah.

Motorists are advised to remain careful and maintain their safety.

ALSO READ:

Dubai: Global Village ticket prices start from Dh22.5; new circus show announced

Dubai-bound flight from India receives hoax plane hijack threat at Hyderabad airport

Big demand surge fuels Dubai's off-plan market