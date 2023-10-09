Pearls, Braves, Marvels And Blitzers Seal ILT20 Development Tournament Semifinal Spots

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Published: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 4:38 PM

Last updated: Mon 9 Oct 2023, 4:39 PM

ILT20 Pearls, ILT20 Braves, ILT20 Marvels and ILT20 Blitzers will compete in the ILT20 Development Tournament's semifinals.

At the end of the 15-match group stage, Pearls topped the points table with 13 points. Braves finished second with 12 points. Marvels also collected 12 points but were pushed to number three due to their inferior net run-rate.

Blitzers took the fourth spot with 10 points.

In the first semifinal Pearls will play Blitzers while Braves will take on Marvels in the second semifinal.

In tournament's 13th match on Saturday evening, ILT20 Blitzers blitzed past the ILT20 Braves 201-run total with four balls to spare.

Wicketkeeper-batter Kamran Atta top-scored with a scintillating 76 off 44 (11 fours, one six). Aryan Lakra (player of the match) made a useful 39-run contribution while the win was sealed courtesy an unbeaten 32 by Uzair Khan (18 balls, two fours, two sixes).

Earlier, Braves had an excellent outing with the bat as they registered 201 for seven which at the end proved to be inadequate.

Abdul Ghaffar produced a stunning 80 off 30 (four fours, nine sixes). Asif Khan scored 43 off 25 (five fours, two sixes) while Hafiz Almas Ayub scored a breezy unbeaten 31. Aryan took three wickets with his spin bowling and followed that up with his important 32 with the bat in Blitzers chase.

Left-arm pacer Wasim Akram (player of the match) stole the show in Sunday's opening fixture – Match 14.

The Thunderbolts opening bowler ripped through the Dynamos batting with six wickets for 21 runs. Only Muhammad Irfan (54 off 46 balls, eight fours, one six) offered some resistance to Wasim and the rest of the Dynamos attack. Dynamos were rolled over for 114 in 19.2 overs.

Thunderbolts finished the chase in a mere 8.2 overs for the loss of three wickets. Sandeep Singh, who took three wickets, scored a whirlwind unbeaten 58 off 20 (eight fours, three sixes). Sagar Kalyan contributed 23 runs.

ILT20 Braves registered a three-wicket win in the 15th and final group stage match which was played on Sunday night.

Batting first Pearls scored 176 for three. Captain Alishan Sharafu top-scored with 80 off 41 balls (eight fours, four sixes). Aryansh Sharma scored 43 off 47 (four fours).

Braves chased down to target with two balls to spare. Player of the match Nasir Faraz played a pivotal innings for his side – 48 off 25 (three fours, three sixes). Asif Khan contributed 47 (42 balls, five fours) while Raees Ahmed scored 40 off 28. Nilansh Keswani took three wickets. Adhitya Shetty took two wickets for 27.