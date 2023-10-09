Ajman Tourism Conducts Roadshow In India

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

AJMAN, 9th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is conducting a roadshow in India to showcase the emirate's unique tourism and entertainment developments.

During the event, a delegation headed by Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development will hold a series of meetings with key tourism officials, travel and tourism agents, tour operators, and hotel managers and representatives to attract more visitors to Ajman and highlight the Emirate's investment opportunities.

The roadshow will be held from 9th to 13th October in Bangalore, Mumbai, and Ahmedabad, and aims to build fruitful partnerships and enhance cooperation with representatives of the tourism sector and concerned parties to attract tourists from various parts of India and investors to the tourism sector, increase hotel occupancy rates, and highlight the new projects and latest developments in Ajman.

In this regard, Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development stated,“Ajman Tourism continues to enhance Ajman's position on the global tourism map in line with the directives of Sheikh AbdulAziz Bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the department, and H.H. Sheikh Humaid bin Rashid Al Nuaimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Ajman”.

He explained that Ajman Tourism maintains its efforts to highlight the Emirate's unique features and support Ajman's position as one of the leading tourist destinations in the UAE, shed light on the key tourism projects and developments including new tourist, heritage and ecotourism destinations and activities to enrich the visitors' experience, support sustainable development and promote the emirate's tourism sector.

India represents a key market for the Emirate of Ajman with an increased number of Indian visitors to the emirate which continues to provide exceptional visitor experience and high-quality services for business and leisure travellers with various interests and age groups.

Ajman Tourism reports indicate that the Indian market has been the 2nd largest among international feeder markets for Ajman over the past three years, with more than 65,000 visitors constituting over 12 percent of the tourists visiting the Emirate.

Reports also reveal a significant increase in the number of Indian non-UAE residents compared to Indian residents during the past few years, and an overall increase in the number of Indian visitors from 31 percent in 2019 to 48 percent in 2023 year-to-date, in addition to an increase in length of stay of the Indian guests by 23 percent year-over-year.