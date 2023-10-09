SAASST Participates In Intl Astronautical Congress In Baku

(MENAFN- Emirates News Agency (WAM))

SHARJAH, 9th October, 2023 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Academy for Astronomy, Space Sciences and Technology (SAASST), affiliated with the University of Sharjah (UoS), presented a remarkable array of 23 scientific and engineering papers during the 74th International Astronautical Congress (IAC) 2023 (Oct. 02-06, 2023), held in Baku, Azerbaijan, under the title,“Global Challenges and Opportunities: Embracing Space.” SAASST participation aimed to showcase its dedication to advancing the field of space exploration and strengthen ties with international space agencies and institutions in science and research.

During the event, SAASST's researchers and engineers from various laboratories and departments presented several scientific research papers in space and astronomy, such as“Martian Crater Classification Using LightGBM,”“The Growth of the CubeSat Industry in the Arabian Gulf,”“Classification of Incoming Radio Data from a Solar Radio Spectrometer,”“Leveraging Machine Learning for Streamlines Meteor Reduction,” and“Spectral Classification of Selected Stellar X-Ray Sources in the Small Magellanic Cloud (SMC)”. In addition to a research paper titled :“Observing DART mission impact by Sharjah Optical Observatory”.

Prof. Ilias Fernini, Director of the Space Sciences Department at SAASST, pointed out that the Academy's participation at IAC aimed to showcase the scientific research conducted by UoS and SAASST in the field of space sciences and astronomy, emphasising the significance of this prestigious event, which discusses emerging global trends in space and astronomy. It brings together experts, researchers, and enthusiasts from the global space community. IAC serves as a platform for knowledge exchange and collaborative discussions on cutting-edge space science and technology developments.

