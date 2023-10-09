Air Traffic Resumes At Germany's Hamburg Airport After Attack Threat

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Air traffic has resumed at Germany's Hamburg airport, a spokesperson told Reuters on Monday, after a police operation in response to a threat against a plane from Tehran prompted all landings and take-offs to be halted.

A federal police spokesperson earlier said officers, acting on a threat of an attack sent via email, searched a plane with 198 passengers from Tehran that had landed in the northern German city.

The German air force said on its X social media account that it escorted the plane after it entered German airspace east of Berlin due to a bomb threat.

Police interviewed passengers, which is normal procedure when a threat is classified as serious, the police spokesperson told Reuters.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels .

No takeoffs or landings were possible because the airport fire brigade was involved with the search, the spokesperson added.

The news came on the first day of a special meeting of the German and French governments in Hamburg, with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and President Emmanuel Macron both attending.

ALSO READ:

Israel-Palestine conflict: Major airlines cancel scores of flights to Tel Aviv

UAE-India flights: Airline hikes fees for unaccompanied minors