Icademy Middle East Expands In The Region

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) iCademy Middle East, a licenced American online school for grades KG-12, originally established in the UAE in 2007, has embarked on a plan to expand its operations in the region.

The school has witnessed a surge in enrollments from Saudi Arabia. Given Saudi Arabia's ambitious Vision 2030, with a strong emphasis on education as a catalyst for social and economic progress, iCademy Middle East sees a unique opportunity to contribute to this transformative agenda.

“As part of its expansion into Saudi Arabia, iCademy Middle East is dedicated to establishing a robust presence in KSA. This strategic move aligns seamlessly with the Kingdom's commitment to modernize its education system, promote digital learning, and provide world-class education to its youth,” says Saria Hayek, the Regional Admissions and Marketing Manager.

Head of School, Diane Claver, states,“We are committed to transforming education not only for students in the UAE but also for students worldwide. Our expansion is an exciting opportunity to help create a brighter future for learners throughout KSA and the Gulf region.”

The institution is affiliated with Pansophic Learning, headquartered in McLean, Virginia, USA, renowned for its leadership in online and US charter schools. The success story of iCademy Middle East has been shaped under the expert guidance of its school leaders and its parent company, Pansophic Learning.

Pansophic Learning is a for-profit charter management organization with a global presence, operating schools and educational programs across the United States, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, GCC, and other international regions. The organization's commitment to education, spanning early learning to higher education, has enriched the foundation of iCademy Middle East and fostered innovative approaches to learning.

As the sole NEASC accredited and KHDA licensed online school (KG-12) in the UAE, iCademy is equipped to expand its reach further into the Gulf region and beyond. The institution's focus on 21st-century learning, coupled with inclusivity for students with diverse needs, is exemplified at its Dubai-based Knowledge Hub. This hub offers students the option to receive face-to-face support through its blended learning model. Building on this success, iCademy Middle East is gearing up to launch additional Knowledge Hubs across the region to cater to a broader spectrum of educational requirements.

Recognizing the evolving demands of today's economy, iCademy Middle East offers flexibility. The institution provides a range of flexible payment options, including convenient installment plans and multiple start dates, ensuring accessibility for students in the Gulf, the Middle East region, and learners worldwide.

iCademy Middle East's adaptable curriculum caters to a diverse array of students, including newcomers to the region, professional athletes or performers seeking a flexible daily schedule, and those who prefer the convenience of studying from home at their own pace.