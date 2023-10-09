Alqamzi Developments Egypt To Launch New Phase Of Seazen Project

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

AlQamzi Developments Egypt, a subsidiary of the Emirati Al Qamzi Group, has announced that it has achieved EGP 9bn in contractual sales in the past months, with EGP 1bn coming from its participation in the Cityscape Egypt 2023 exhibition. The exhibition was held from 20 to 23 September 2023 in Cairo.

Yasser Zidan, the executive director of AlQamzi Developments Egypt, said that the high sales and demand for the company's projects reflect the client's confidence in the company's credibility, previous work, and excellence. He added that the company's projects provide added value to the Egyptian market by offering modern designs, sustainability standards, and strategic locations.

Zidan revealed that the company achieved EGP 8bn in sales within a year of launching its Seazen project in the North Coast, which represents 30% of the project's total sales. He attributed this success to the project's distinctive location and high implementation rates.

The Seazen project, which is scheduled to be completed within five years, was built on an area of 204 feddan with investments amounting to EGP 14bn. The resort consists of 2,200 residential units, including chalets and villas of various sizes and models. The units are delivered fully finished with kitchens and air conditioners.

Al Qamzi Group was founded by Abdullah Al Qamzi in 1997 and specializes in the contracting sector. The group has developed many projects throughout the Emirates and expanded abroad in 2010 by selecting the Egyptian market to establish AlQamzi Developments Egypt. The company announced major expansion plans in the Egyptian market in 2021.