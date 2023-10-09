Golden Town Developments Plans To Invest EGP 5Bn In Real Estate Projects

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Golden Town Developments, a leading real estate company, has achieved remarkable progress in its projects The Fort Business Complex and Cascada Business Complex, according to its chairperson Raafat Maher.

Maher said that the company sold out the entire first phase of Dinero Tower, a mixed-use project at the New Administrative Capital (NAC), in only one month.

Maher added that the company has an ambitious plan to invest about EGP 5bn shortly and launch residential, commercial, and administrative projects in various cities.

Maher explained that Cascada is a mixed-use project located in the Downtown area of the NAC, covering an area of 2,664 sqm. The project consists of a ground floor and 10 upper floors, with an investment cost of around EGP 500m and a sales value of about EGP 750m. He added that the project offers various services and facilities to meet the needs of its clients.

He also said that the company's new project, Dinero Tower, is a smart building that complies with the fifth generation technology and the ICT Building system. The project has 15 floors that include commercial and administrative units, as well as a two-storey food court and serviced apartments.

He noted that the project has obtained the ISO 41001 certificate for management and operating procedures, which ensures that the building will be operated with the highest international standards. He said that the project is designed to attract major international organizations that are looking for modern and efficient workspaces.