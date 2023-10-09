(MENAFN- ACN NewsWire) World HR Summit 2023: Shaping Tomorrow's Workforce in Manila



MANILA, Oct 9, 2023 - (ACN Newswire) - Where vibrant culture meets urban splendor shaping business landscape of Manila at the World HR Summit 2023. This prestigious event is set to explore Manila's rich heritage and modern marvels illuminate the heart of the Philippines.

The World HR Summit 2023, where every corner holds a story, waiting to be told!

Step into the world of possibilities which is

scheduled on December 4th & 5th , 2023, at the exquisite Manila, Philippines, the World HR Summit is a gathering of global HR thought leaders, professionals, and industry experts. It aims to tackle the multifaceted challenges of HR in the contemporary world.

The World HR Summit 2023 is a convergence of over 300+ pre-qualified delegates, representing more than 250+ leading organizations, accompanied by 30+ industry experts and 20+ solution providers. The event's diverse audience will include esteemed job titles such as CHROs, CTOs, CEOs, and VPs from various HR domains.

We are proud to announce our collaboration with esteemed sponsors Prohance, Darwinbox, and Adrenaline, who share our vision for reshaping the future of HR. In addition to our sponsors, the World HR Summit 2023 will feature a lineup of distinguished speakers from renowned organizations such as CarParts,

HR Group Inc, S&R Membership Shopping, SAGA PH, AirAsia, FWD Insurance, MedRisk, FAST Logistics Group , Monde NissinCorporation, Elev8 Holdings Inc, Ni Della Beauty Innovations Inc, GCash, Merkle DACH, Newport World Resorts, Aboitiz Group, FORMIDEA, Property Company of Friends Inc, Author of 15 Books, G100: Mission Million, Infinit Care, and Nissan Motor Corp.

Traicon Events, the driving force behind this summit, is a trailblazing provider of global trainings, B2B events, and management consulting. Specializing in organizing flagship events on emerging technologies in the APAC & MENA regions, Traicon Events is committed to creating opportunities and fostering effective business strategies. Learn more at

Join us in Manila for a transformative experience at the World HR Summit 2023. For more information about collaboration and registration please visit:



For event inquiries:

Er. Prasanna | Event Producer | Traicon Events



