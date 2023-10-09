Carl Cook Named Chair Of Rose-Hulman Institute Of Technology Board Of Trustees

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carl Cook, CEO of Cook Group, Inc., has been named Chair of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology's Board of Trustees

Cook Group Inc. CEO has been involved in a variety of projects to improve the educational opportunities for the STEM college's students, faculty, and staff

- Robert A. Coons, President, Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyTERRE HAUTE, IN, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Indiana corporate and community leader Carl A. Cook was recently elected as Chair of Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology 's Board of Trustees. He replaces Niles L. Noblitt, whose term was completed at the board's annual meeting this fall.Cook, a Rose-Hulman trustee since 2009 and 2015 Honorary Doctor of Engineering degree recipient, is Chief Executive Officer of Cook Group Inc., a Bloomington, Indiana-based company recognized worldwide for its development of minimally invasive medical device technology that has improved lives – a mission started by his late father, William A. Cook.“Carl brings continued great insight and leadership to Rose-Hulman, as we formulate and execute the strategies necessary to meet current and future challenges within higher education while continuing to provide exceptional educational experiences and outcomes to our students,” said Rose-Hulman President Robert A. Coons.“Carl is committed to enhancing the qualities that provide our students with a strong educational foundation to be successful in their careers, make a difference in the world, and be lifelong learners.”Cook has helped manage several innovative Cook Group research and development projects, including cardiac pacemakers and Doppler blood flow monitors. He also shares his family's passion for historic preservation and has been closely involved in the planning and execution of key Cook Group-sponsored restoration projects, including the West Baden Springs Hotel and French Lick Resort in southern Indiana.Cook has been involved in a variety of projects to improve the educational opportunities for Rose-Hulman students, faculty, and staff. Those areas included the establishment of the William Alfred Cook Laboratory for Bioscience Research, a 1,350-square foot facility dedicated on campus in 2012.Linda E. White of Evansville has replaced Cook as Vice Chair of the Board of Trustees.About Rose-Hulman Institute of TechnologyFounded in 1874, Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology is dedicated to preparing its students with the world's best undergraduate science, engineering and mathematics education in an environment infused with innovation, intellectual rigor, and individualized attention. The institute is consistently recognized nationally as an elite STEM school for distinctions that include faculty excellence, return on investment, value-added, and career services. Career placement is near 100 percent year after year. Located in Terre Haute, Indiana, Rose-Hulman has an enrollment of more than 2,200 students. Learn more at rose-hulman.DROPBOX WITH PROFILE PHOTO AVAILABILE:A Dropbox with a profile image of Carl Cook can be found at:Please credit: Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology/Bryan Cantwell

