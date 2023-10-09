Bluehenge Capital Partners Announces Over Subscription Of Small Business Investment Company II Fund At $234M

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Bluehenge Capital Partners is pleased to announce the final close of its latest fund, the Bluehenge Capital SBIC II, LP, at $234 million in total commitments.

BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, October 9, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Bluehenge Capital Partners (Bluehenge) is pleased to announce the final close of its latest fund, the Bluehenge Capital SBIC II, LP, at $234 million in total commitments. The fund was licensed as a Small Business Investment Company (SBIC) in May of 2022 by the US Small Business Administration.

“We are proud that we were able to raise nearly two-thirds of our new fund from existing investors while adding 13 new banks to our relationship base,” said A. David Kocen, Managing Partner of Bluehenge.“We view each of our bank partnerships as a strategic relationship and are thrilled to have brought the SBIC product to over 45 community and mid-sized banks around the country.” Bluehenge was assisted with its capital raise by Commerce Street Capital, a Dallas-based placement agent focused on SBIC fund development.

Bluehenge raised the fund to continue with its strategy of providing adaptable funding solutions to middle-market enterprises. The Fund makes debt and equity investments of up to $20 million in a wide range of sectors, including manufacturing, industrial services, and consumer. Each investment enjoys its own custom structure, crafted to meet the needs of the issuer and its stakeholders.

“Although credit markets for our target borrowers have tightened recently, we are very much open for business and eager to finance high-quality teams at high-quality businesses,” stated Albert Alexander, Director of Bluehenge.

About Bluehenge Capital Partners

Bluehenge Capital Partners is a Baton Rouge, Louisiana-based private equity and private credit investment firm offering creative capital solutions for lower middle-market businesses across various industries. In partnership with the US Small Business Administration, Bluehenge has raised over $420 million of capital in pursuit of its strategy. The Bluehenge team has a long history of providing capital for buyouts, acquisitions, and growth to companies across a nationwide footprint. For additional information, please visit bluehenge .

About Commerce Street Capital, LLC

Commerce Street Capital, LLC, (Member FINRA/SIPC) is a broker-dealer whose services include: Mergers & Acquisitions, Recapitalizations, Private Placement of Debt & Equity, Regulatory Advisory, Valuations & Fairness Opinions, Community Bank Capital Markets Services, Small Business Investment Company ("SBIC") Fund Raising, Corporate, Energy & Real Estate Finance, Due Diligence Services. For additional information, please visit commercestreetcapital .

.

About Small Business Investment Companies

Small Business Investment Companies are highly regulated, venture capital and private equity funds that invest exclusively in domestic small businesses to help them grow and create American jobs. SBICs pursue investments in a broad range of industries, geographic areas, and stages of investment. Since its inception in 1958, the Small Business Investment Company program has facilitated access to patient capital for tens of thousands of small businesses and has created millions of American jobs at zero risk to the American taxpayer.

###

A. David Kocen

Bluehenge Capital Partners

+1 225-615-3342

