PM Receives Integrity And Anti-Corruption Commission Report

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct 9 (Petra) -- Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh Monday received a copy of the annual report of the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Commission (IACC) for the year 2022.Receiving the report from IACC Chairman Muhannad Hijazi, the Prime Minister reiterated the government's commitment to strengthening the national integrity system and its seriousness to protect public money and fight corruption in its various forms.He commended the IACC's role and pledged the government's support of its efforts, independence as well as commitment to addressing the observations contained in the report in accordance with the law.The Prime Minister also affirmed the government's commitment to implementing the directives of His Majesty King Abdullah II to educate civil service employees about the principles of integrity and governance to enhance the national integrity system.Hijazi presented the key features of the report and recommendations to avoid abuses and protect public money, noting that the commission has helped to recover a total of JD517 million during the period 2019-2022.