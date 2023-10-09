Afghan Economy Faces Stagnation Amidst Uncertainty And Gender Restrictions

(MENAFN- Wadsam)





The Afghan economy is poised to remain stagnant this year as it grapples with the aftermath of a 25% contraction since August 2021 and copes with reduced demand, according to the latest Afghanistan Development Update by the World Bank. The interim Taliban administration's stringent policies regarding women's education and employment are further dimming Afghanistan's growth prospects.

Released today, the report titled“Uncertainty After Fleeting Stability” reveals the widespread impact of Afghanistan's economic downturn across all sectors. Services, constituting 45% of the country's GDP, shrunk by 6.5% in the previous year, following a staggering 30% drop in 2021. The agriculture sector, accounting for 36% of GDP, declined by 6.6% in 2022 due to adverse weather conditions and a lack of resources among farmers. The industrial sector also contracted by 5.7% last year, with female-owned businesses facing closures due to resource constraints and financial challenges. Exports, after reaching a record high in 2022, have been dwindling this year while imports remain robust, leading to an expanding trade deficit.

Inflation, which had peaked at 18.3% in July of the previous year, has sharply declined due to dampened demand, improved supply conditions, and a stronger currency. This has resulted in deflation since April 2023. While initial deflation may increase real wages, prolonged deflation could hamper business growth and raise unemployment. Concerns over a potential reduction in international aid, stemming from fiscal pressures in donor countries, along with worries about the stability of the banking sector and a dysfunctional payments system, pose further risks to Afghanistan's recovery.

Melinda Good, World Bank Country Director for Afghanistan, highlighted the nation's economic fragility, its heavy reliance on external support, and the weakness of its private sector. She stressed the need for prioritizing spending on human capital, basic services, climate resilience, and addressing harmful gender policies.

The release of the World Bank's Afghanistan Welfare Monitoring Survey, also unveiled today, reveals that despite a cessation of conflict, one in two Afghans remains impoverished. While there have been recent gains in welfare, these may have exhausted all coping strategies and household resources. Since the 2021 crash, households have reported improved capacity to meet basic needs, but deprivation and vulnerability continue to be widespread. Afghan households have increasingly turned to additional labor, particularly among youth and women, which has outpaced demand and resulted in doubling unemployment.

Improved security has boosted primary school attendance and narrowed gender and rural-urban disparities. However, millions of primary-school-age girls and boys are still out of school due to limited access. Following the ban on female secondary school attendance, only 3% of girls are attending secondary school. Among boys aged 13-18, only 44% are receiving a secondary education.

“Afghanistan's future growth depends on improving human capital. The state of secondary education is deeply concerning,” emphasized Good.“With almost no girls and less than half of the country's boys receiving secondary education, the question arises: where will tomorrow's teachers and doctors come from? A country cannot thrive if it willingly foregoes the potential of its citizens.”

The Afghanistan Development Update accompanies the South Asia Development Update, a biannual World Bank report examining economic developments and prospects in the South Asia region. The October 2023 edition titled“Toward Faster, Cleaner Growth” underscores the need for South Asian countries to manage fiscal risks, boost private sector investment, and leverage opportunities arising from the global energy transition to accelerate growth and meet development goals.

