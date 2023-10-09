HMC: Significant Growth In Qatar's Healthcare Sector Services Over The Past Decade

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC) said Monday that the number of outpatient's department visits more than doubled in a decade, increasing from 1.4 million in 2012 to 3.3 million in 2022, and that between 2017 and 2022 alone, the number of outpatient department visits at HMC increased by 47 percent.



It added that the number of surgeries performed by HMC teams increased by 30 percent between 2017 and 2022, and that the number of emergency department visits to HMC hospitals also increased from 1.1 million to 1.44 million over the 10 years from 2012 to 2022.



The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) are treating more patients than ever before with Qatar's population having grown by one million people between 2012 and 2022. In 2019, PHCC operated 27 Health centers and registered 1,423,575 patients.

By 2022 the number of health centers increased to 30 and registered patient number surged by 20 percent, with 1,709,756 patients now receiving care within the health center's compassionate and dedicated environment. With the opening of the new Al Sadd Health Center earlier in the year, PHCC currently operates 31 health centers across the country.



Appointment numbers also demonstrate huge growth. In 2019, PHCC administered 5,382,738 appointments, by 2022, this number had risen by 12%, with a total of 6,010,181 appointments being scheduled, ensuring that more community members receive timely primary care attention.



Additionally, PHCC has focused on promoting wellness within the community. In 2019, the center conducted 6,092 wellness visits. This commitment to preventive care has seen a steady increase by 2022, with 41,150 wellness visits aimed at enhancing the overall health and well-being of patients.



HMC's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Abdullah Al Ansari said the Corporation's expansion and progress reflected not only Qatar's growth, but the healthcare sector's commitment to providing the best care to all.



"In recent years, Qatar's population has expanded significantly, increasing demand for healthcare services. As a result, the country's healthcare sector has seen remarkable growth since and is delivering high quality care to more patients than ever before," Dr. Al Ansari said.



At HMC, we also seek to focus on the growing demand locally for subspecialties while also creating Centers of Excellence, he added.



Senior Consultant Family Physician, Executive Director of Operations at PHCC, Dr. Samya Abdulla said: "A core aspect of primary health care is that it operates in the local community,

integrating health services to meet people's health need as well empowering individuals, families, and communities to take charge of their own health.

"These statistics represents a fundamental shift from health care delivery focused on treating disease toward a health system promoting prevention and wellness."

Since 2016 HMC has opened eight new hospitals and PHCC has opened 13 new health centers while at the same time both organizations have expanded the clinical and wellness services they offer, giving citizens and residents of Qatar unparalleled access to world class medical care.