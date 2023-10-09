Amir Receives Phone Call From Iraqi Prime Minister

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula
Doha: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani received a phone call this evening from Prime Minister of the Republic of Iraq HE Mohammed Shia Al Sudani.
The call covered bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries, in addition to discussing a number of issues of common interest, especially the latest developments in the situation in the Palestine.
