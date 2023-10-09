Natural Gas Forecast: Markets Show Resilience

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Natural gas markets have maintained their upward momentum, recording another rally during Friday's trading session.

The breakout from the rounding bottom pattern, discussed over the past three months, has been confirmed, injecting a sense of FOMO (Fear of Missing Out) into the market. As a result, traders and investors are eager to participate in this potentially significant move.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

It's worth noting that I hold an unleveraged position in this market, indicating a long-term investment perspective rather than a short-term trade. This perspective remains valid as the market continues to exhibit strength, with any pullbacks seen as potential buying opportunities.

The $3.00 level holds particular significance, serving as a substantial psychological price point and an area of previous resistance. It also marks the breakout point for the potential upward trajectory. Natural gas trading often follows a cyclical pattern, with increased demand during the winter months. Since we are currently trading the November futures contract, monitoring weather reports for the United States is essential. Cooler weather forecasts for the weekend contribute to the market's bullish sentiment.

Moreover, the European Union faces challenges in securing an adequate supply of natural gas, exacerbated by the possibility of the trans-African natural gas pipeline going offline. This predicament mirrors last year's situation, where Europe experienced a milder winter. Unless Europe is exceptionally fortunate this year, it is likely to witness significant spikes in gas prices Market Continues to Attract Buyers

Currently, the 50-day Exponential Moving Average acts as a supportive factor, with its value near the $2.85 level and rising. This reinforces the idea that pullbacks in the market present opportunities to establish long positions. This is one of my biggest trades this winter, and I plan on being very active in this market.

In summary, natural gas markets have exhibited resilience and continue to attract buyers. The breakout from the rounding bottom pattern has heightened interest and anticipation of a bullish move. The $3.00 level is a key focus point, and traders should keep a close eye on weather reports and developments in gas supply, particularly in the European Union. As winter approaches, natural gas demand is likely to surge, further supporting the market's upward trajectory. Maintaining a long-term perspective and monitoring the 50-Day EMA for support are prudent strategies as this promising trend unfolds.

Ready to trade FX Natural Gas ? We've shortlisted the best commodity brokers in the industry for you.