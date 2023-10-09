GBP/JPY Forecast: Shows Strength Against Japanese Yen

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



The GBP/JPY has emerged as a standout performer against the Japanese yen, with the yen facing consistent selling pressure.

This upward momentum suggests that the British pound is poised to challenge and potentially maintain its position above the crucial 50-Day Exponential Moving Average (EMA). Should this occur, it opens the door to a potential advance toward the ¥185 level, a long-standing target for currency traders. However, it's worth noting that the British pound has not been the most robust contender in the currency markets, so some of this surge could be attributed to short covering.

Forex Brokers We Recommend in Your Region 1Read full review Get Started

It is essential to recognize that the performance of this currency pair is heavily influenced by overall market sentiment and risk appetite. Therefore, traders should remain vigilant about prevailing market sentiment while considering any positions in this market.

Beneath the current price action, the ¥180 level continues to provide solid support, acting as a short-term floor in the market's price movements. The Friday session undoubtedly improved the pair's outlook compared to the preceding Thursday, but it's essential to remember that the overall trend was always pointing upward. Friday's remarkable candlestick suggests that short-term pullbacks are likely to attract attention from traders seeking opportunities Position Sizing is Important

A break above the ¥185 level paves the way for a potential move towards ¥186.50, an area that recently served as a significant resistance point. Surpassing this level could trigger the next leg of the uptrend, aligning with the notion that this pair may ultimately target the ¥200 mark. The Bank of Japan's commitment to intervening in interest rate markets continues to weigh on the Japanese yen, contributing to its overall depreciation. This is a major move that will continue to help the pair go higher over the longer-term as we have seen for so long.

In conclusion, the British pound's recent strength against the Japanese yen has sparked interest among traders, with potential gains on the horizon. However, navigating this market may involve enduring periods of volatility. As always, prudent position sizing is crucial when trading this pair, given the potential for rapid price movements. While the Bank of Japan's policies may continue to exert downward pressure on the yen, it remains essential to monitor broader market sentiment and trends to make informed trading decisions in this dynamic and evolving landscape.

Ready to trade our daily Forex analysis ? We've made this UK forex brokers list for you to check out.