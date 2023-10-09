Silver Forecast: Markets Reflect Mixed Sentiment

(MENAFN- Daily Forex)



Silver markets displayed a degree of uncertainty during Friday's trading session, despite the surprisingly hawkish tone of the Non-Farm Payroll announcement.

The United States reported an impressive threefold increase in job additions compared to expectations. However, there's an argument to be made for potential future industrial demand, driven by the robust performance of the U.S. economy.

One theory suggests that a stronger U.S. economy could lead to increased silver demand, particularly for industrial purposes. This prospect underscores the intricate relationship between economic performance and commodity markets. I am not too sure about this one myself, but at the end of the day, it might be what the market believes, and that is really all that matters in the end.

Another noteworthy factor is the market's current oversold condition. It's reasonable to expect a relief rally in such circumstances, with the $21 level emerging as a critical support level. However, short-term rallies may encounter resistance, particularly in the vicinity of the $22.33 level.

A significant technical development is the formation of a "death cross," where the 50-Day Exponential Moving Average has crossed below the 200-Day EMA. This pattern typically signifies bearish sentiment and indicates a longer-term downward trend. Longer-term charts suggest the possibility of a further decline towards the $20 level, a psychologically significant price point Cautious

Given these factors, it's advisable to approach this market with caution. Initiating short positions at the first signs of exhaustion during a rally may present viable trading opportunities. This is my favorite way to approach this market, but we will have to wait and see if we get that chance.

In the event of a breakdown below the recent trading session lows, silver could experience intensified selling pressure, potentially leading to a decline to the $20 level. The $20 level carries substantial psychological significance and is likely to attract considerable market attention. A breach below this level could unleash additional selling momentum, potentially targeting the $18 level.

In conclusion, silver markets remain uncertain, reflecting mixed sentiment despite hawkish economic data. The potential for increased industrial demand due to a robust U.S. economy adds complexity to the market dynamics. Traders should exercise caution and be prepared for potential relief rallies that may encounter resistance. The "death cross" on the longer-term charts signals a bearish trend, making it essential to monitor key support and resistance levels for trading opportunities.

