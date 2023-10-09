Maldives President-Elect Holds Talks With Sri Lankan Envoy

(MENAFN- Colombo Gazette)

Maldives President-elect Dr. Mohamed Muizzu met with the Sri Lankan Ambassador to the Maldives, Adam Maznavee Jaufer Sadiq.

The meeting took place on Saturday, and Dr. Muizzu was accompanied by the Vice-President-elect Hussain Mohamed Latheef.

During the meeting, the Sri Lankan Ambassador expressed hope to further strengthen the relation between the two countries during Dr. Muizzu's tenure. As such, discussions were held on ways to further strengthen the ties of Maldives-Sri Lanka.

The Ambassador further pledged that Sri Lanka would continue to support and collaborate with the Maldives on development-related activities.

On Saturday, the President-elect met with the Saudi Arabian Ambassador to Maldives as well. He has previously met the British and Indian High Commissioners to the Maldives as well as the Chinese Ambassador to the Maldives. (Raajje)