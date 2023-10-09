Sri Lanka To Lift Import Restrictions On All Items Except Vehicles

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Oct 9 (AdaDerana) – State Minister of Finance Ranjith Siyambalapitiya announced that a Gazette notification will be issued tonight relaxing import restrictions on all items except vehicles.

Earlier in September, the Finance State Minister had stated that restrictions imposed on imported goods, except vehicles, will be lifted in October, which will help price stabilization. Due to these restrictions, he said an increase is observed in the prices of certain goods as there is not enough supply to meet the demand.

On August 14, the government, by way of a special Gazette notification, eased the restrictions on importing public transport buses and special-purpose heavy vehicles including, tankers, bowsers and fire trucks.

Further, the government also decided to release heavy vehicles imported during the restricted period and still remain uncleared at ports.

This was the first time Sri Lanka rolled back the restrictions on imported vehicles that were imposed in March 2020. However, the import bans on passenger vehicles are unlikely to be lifted anytime soon.